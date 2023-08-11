Four giant pandas celebrate birthdays in NE China

Giant panda Bing Hua celebrated her 9th birthday Wednesday at Shenyang Forest Zoo in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

In August, the zoo will celebrate the birthday of four giant pandas - Bing Qing, Bing Hua, Pu Pu, and Fa Fa. Bing Hua's birthday is Aug. 9, Pu Pu and Fa Fa are Aug. 10, and Bing Qing is Aug. 12.

The zoo will hold a small fan meeting to celebrate the panda's birthday with visitors each year. The zookeepers will make birthday cakes with bamboo, fruit, and other ingredients that the pandas can eat. The four pandas arrived in Shenyang in 2017 and turned nine years old this year, marking their sixth birthday in the city.