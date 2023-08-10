Shaolin Kungfu learning base inaugurated in Jakarta

The inauguration ceremony of the Shaolin Kungfu learning base was held at the Confucius Institute at the University of Al Azhar Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday.

A wonderful Shaolin Kungfu performance was presented to the teachers and students.

At the ceremony, the delegations from Songshan Shaolin Temple performed Shaolin Fist, Shaolin Hard Qigong, etc., attracting applause and cheers from the audience. Members of the martial arts group from the University of Al Azhar also staged a marvelous show, including Indonesian Fist, palm techniques, sparring, and so on.