LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Shaolin Kungfu learning base inaugurated in Jakarta

2023-08-10 19:43:27Ecns.cn Editor : Ji Xiang ECNS App Download

The inauguration ceremony of the Shaolin Kungfu learning base was held at the Confucius Institute at the University of Al Azhar Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia,　on Wednesday.　

A wonderful Shaolin Kungfu performance was presented to the teachers and students. 　

At the ceremony, the delegations from Songshan Shaolin Temple performed Shaolin Fist, Shaolin Hard Qigong, etc., attracting applause and cheers from the audience. Members of the martial arts group from the University of Al Azhar also staged a marvelous show, including Indonesian Fist, palm techniques, sparring, and so on. 　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]