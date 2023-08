An interesting aquatic sports meeting was held at a water park in Chongqing on Tuesday, as the day marked the National Fitness Day of China.

Flocks of tourists attended the aquatic games, cooling off as well as enjoying themselves.

This event set up aquatic games including tug-of-war, rope skipping, hula hoops and float boat tug-of-war, all of which were required to be completed on the water or in the water.

Tuesday was also the Beginning of Autumn in the traditional Chinese calendar.