Hong Kong police arrest 10 people for funding anti-China, destabilizing forces

(ECNS) -- The National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force on Thursday arrested 10 fugitive people for funding anti-China, destabilizing forces, Dot Dot News, a media outlet based in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region reported.

The police said the 10 people, including four men and six women, are suspected of "conspiracy to collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security" as well as "doing an act or acts with seditious intention."

According to investigations, the arrested are suspected of accepting donations from various overseas organizations and financing some gangs that support overseas fugitives or promote sanctions on Hong Kong.

The 10 people are under detention for investigation and more could be arrested, said the report.