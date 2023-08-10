China releases list of third-batch outbound group tour destinations

(ECNS) -- The Culture and Tourism Ministry of China on Thursday released the list of the third-batch outbound group tour destinations, with Japan, South Korea, Australia, the U.S., Germany and Britain included.

According to the notice, travel agencies and online tourism companies could resume their outbound group tour businesses including air ticket and hotel booking services starting from this day.

Over 70 countries on the list span Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania. The number of countries and regions for outbound and group tours has expanded from 60 to 138 so far.

Data from Ctrip, an online travel agency in China, shows that the search for outbound travel products has increased by more than 20 times after the news was released and the National Day holiday has become the most popular time for outbound tours. Meanwhile, the search for group tours to Japan, Australia and New Zealand has soared.

Xie Xiaoqing, a senior research fellow at the Ctrip Research Institute, said expanding outbound group tour destinations will directly drive tourism agencies to speed up product research and development and boost their product layout changes.

“The National Day holiday will be a key period to observe market performance,” said Xie.

China released the first and second-batch destinations for outbound group tours in January and March this year.