New electric public light bus launched in HK

Shun Hing New Energy launched its new electric public light bus on Tuesday as the Environmental Protection Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government would subsidize about 40 electric public light buses to conduct trials of about 12 months each on different routes.

The 19-seat Moonca electric minibus takes only around 18 minutes to charge from 10 percent to 90 percent of its battery capacity, and it can travel about 50 kilometers for every 8-10 minutes of charging time. It is suitable for complex road scenarios in Hong Kong.

The managing director of Shun Hing New Energy said in an interview that Shun Hing New Energy would cooperate with Guangtong Automobile, a subsidiary of mainland firm Gree Altairnano New Energy, to develop electric public light buses. He believes that China's mainland commercial vehicles are leading the world, and the research and development of commercial electric vehicles are also more mature.