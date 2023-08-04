LINE

Giant pandas and mascot products prove popular with FISU games participants

Visiting giant pandas is on the agenda of almost every participant in the Chengdu FISU World University Games. The Games are underway in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province.　

A group of athletes from around the world visited the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding on Tuesday. 　

The members could hardly contain their excitement when they saw giant pandas. It was the first time for most of them to meet a giant panda face-to-face. 　

Buying souvenirs featuring Rongbao, the adorable panda mascot for the event, is also a big deal for participants. 　

In the Chengdu Universiade official licensed merchandise store, although there is a notice posted on the window reading "each person can only buy one product at one time," many Rongbao souvenirs on the shelves have been sold out. 　

To date, Chengdu has launched 18 series of Rongbao products. 　

