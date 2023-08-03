Asia's first professional cargo hub airport in central China

China's first professional cargo hub airport, the Ezhou Huahu Airport in central China's Hubei Province, officially operated on July 17.

Located in Ezhou, it is also the first professional cargo hub airport in Asia and the fourth of its kind in the world.

Ezhou Huahu Airport has opened 13 domestic and 6 international cargo routes to Belgium, India, the U.S., Germany, and other countries since it was put into operation. In addition, it has opened 14 passenger routes to Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Chengdu, and other cities. Since the beginning of this year, the airport handled a throughput of more than 227,000 passengers. The cargo throughput reached 14,000 metric tons.

Departing from Ezhou Huahu Airport, the 1.5-hour flight circle can cover 90 percent of China's economic aggregate and 80 percent of the population, achieving efficient transportation "overnight to the whole country and the next day to the world."