Chinese nationals in Niger reminded to be prepared for emergency response

(ECNS) -- Chinese foreign ministry and embassy in Niger have issued a security alert to remind Chinese nationals and institutions in Niger to take extra precaution and be prepared for emergency response, said a spokesperson of the ministry on Thursday.

The spokesperson made the remarks on whether China is planning to evacuate its nationals from Niger.

The foreign ministry and our mission in Niger will continue to stay in close contact with Chinese nationals and institutions in Niger, provide timely consular protection and assistance and do everything possible to protect their lives and property, the spokesperson said.

"China is closely following the developments in Niger. We care deeply about the safety and security of Chinese nationals and institutions there," the spokesperson added.