A group of foreign athletes was spotted learning Chinese paper-cutting and kite-making at the Chengdu Universiade Athletes' Village, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Wednesday.

Chinese intangible cultural heritage has been one of the most delightful surprises for both athletes and spectators at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games.

"The experience of kite-making was very interesting, and I want to take a kite home as a gift to my sister," said KARASLAN Semra, an athlete from Turkiye.