Rescue operations continue after Beijing's heaviest rainfall in 140 years

Rescue teams were spotted working around the clock to assist and relocate trapped individuals by floodwaters on Wednesday in Fangshan District of Beijing.

Beijing has recorded its heaviest rainfall over the past few days since records began 140 years ago.

The city logged 744.8 millimeters of rain, and the first floors of residential buildings have been inundated in Fangshan District. The water depth in the flooded areas reached 1.5 meters, according to rescuers.

Beijing Red Cross 999 Emergency Center also dispatched teams including ambulances to Fangshan District to rescue people trapped by the floods and help care for those in need.