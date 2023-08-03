Athletes enjoy Chengdu vibes outside competition

(ECNS) -- Just halfway through the Chengdu Universiade schedule, Chengdu, this city in southwest China known for its delectable cuisine and abundant entertainment, has already captivated countless athletes. Beyond the competitions, they are immersing themselves in local culture and have given high praise to the gigantic event.

Foreign athletes are visiting pandas, indulging in hotpot, exploring the streets and shopping... Besides the events, there are so many interesting activities to engage in.

A video recording foreign athletes square dancing and eating skewers in Chengdu has trended on Chinese social media.A group of university students joined in the square dance with local aunts, creating an open-air party. Some students even stayed up late into the night, enjoying barbecue and singing with their friends.

"When in Rome, do as the Romans do. This is very Chinese!" a netizens commented.

Hotpot is an essential delicacy in Chengdu.Hotpot restaurants near the athletevillage have become incredibly popular recently, with participants flocking to have a taste. Enthusiastic Chengdu locals are teaching their foreign friends the drinking game "Huaquan" (literally "clapping hands") at the dining table.

In a delightful blend of leisure and curiosity, the Azerbaijan volleyball team was encountered shopping at the He Hua Chi Wholesale Market, indulging in a shopping spree. Laden with bags brimming with goods, the team members embarked on their own quest for local treasures, with one even securing an air fryer-a unique addition to their collection of experiences in Chengdu.

As the athletes engage in cultural explorations and vibrant interactions outside the sporting arenas, their impressions of Chengdu continue to resonate.

"The venues here are very comfortable, the audience is enthusiastic, and all the arrangements are well done," said a Brazilian badminton player. His partner added, "Chengdu has a beautiful environment and a variety of delicious food. This trip has been a unique experience."

They also paid a special visit to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, where they had the opportunity to see adorable giant pandas and created wonderful memories.

Pedro Consoli, a young journalist from Brazil participating in the Universiade, is visiting China and Chengdu for the first time. He finds Chengdu to be an incredibly beautiful city, even greener than he had imagined. Regarding the Universiade, Consoli believes that Chengdu's preparations have been very thorough, and the venues are quite impressive.

Azerbaijani table tennis athlete Fakhri Abdullayevhas also fallen in love with Chengdu, stating, "Chengdu is fantastic. The venues are excellent, the scenery is beautiful, and everyone is very welcoming. I really enjoy the experience of competing in Chengdu, and if given the chance, I would like to learn more about the city."