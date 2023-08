Fans, friends, and family of the late Hong Kong-born singer-songwriter Coco Lee gathered at a funeral parlor in Hong Kong on Monday, paying respects to the star who died at the age of 48 after a career spanning three decades.

Artists such as Han Hong, Jenny Tseng, Elva Hsiao, and Alex To were present to pay their respects. Jacky Cheung, Julian Cheung, Anita Yuen, Rainie Yang, and more celebrities paid floral tributes.