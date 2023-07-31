Village Super League finals held in SW China's Guizhou

The final game of the "Village Super League", known in Chinese as Cunchao, in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, ended on Saturday. At least 50,000 spectators watched it on site and millions of others online.

The 90-minute regular time ended with a tie of 2:2. It was a close match, and Zhongcheng Village team was defeated by Chejiang First Village team only in the penalty shootout.

The awards for the winners are also local specialties like beef for the champion, pork for the runner-up, a lamb for the third-place winner and goose for the fourth.

After the awards ceremony, more than 10,000 villagers performed folk songs and dances of the local Dong ethnic minority in the stadium, and supporters of each village team brought homemade snacks to share with other fans.