LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Business

China's rail passenger trips, cargo volume rise in February

2023-03-21 16:39:04Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

China's railways saw steady growth in passenger trips and freight volume in February, official data showed.

Last month, the railways operated 272.97 million passenger trips, surging 43.3 percent year on year, according to the National Railway Administration.

In the first two months of this year, the number of rail passenger trips stood at 509.07 million, jumping 37.9 percent year on year, said the administration.

China's rail freight volume, a key indicator of economic activities, rose 6.8 percent year on year in February to 396.79 million tonnes.

The data also shows that some 809.91 million tonnes of cargo were transported via the railways during the Jan.-Feb. period, up 2.7 percent from the same period last year. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]