Lantern show illuminates hometown of ancient beauty Wang Zhaojun

2023-01-18

A lantern show to greet the upcoming Spring Festival kicked off in Xingshan County, China's ancient beauty Wang Zhaojun's birthplace in China's Hubei Province on Monday.

The lantern show displayed sets of large lighting installations and lifelike intangible cultural heritage handmade lanterns, illuminating the city's sky at night. It has become an attraction to visitors.

Wang Zhaojun is one of the four beauties of ancient China, a woman who prevented bloodshed by being a "peace bride" during the Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD).

