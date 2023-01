Giant pandas cuddled together to keep warm at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing City on Monday, as the strong cold air hit most parts of China.

Giant pandas "Shuang Shuang" and "Chong Chong" snuggled together and fell asleep. "Haoqi" shared bamboo with "Qizhen" and "Qibao." On the other side, "Mang Zai" played with "Xing Xing" and "Chen Chen" on a wooden platform.