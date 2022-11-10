Recreational vehicles grace CIIE

New models of recreational vehicles have made their debut at the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE).

This recreational vehicle (RV) is just like a mini-apartment. The height-adjustable desk can become flush with the seats, forming a small bed where children can sleep.

After visitors arrive at their destination, the RV can be expanded into an outdoor campsite. With a large storage capacity, people can place some camping equipment and barbecue grills in the vehicle ahead of time. Visitors can even cook in the outdoor kitchen. Having set all tables, chairs, and tents, they can enjoy their trips at the campsite.