CRRC delivers two autonomous rail rapid transit trains to UAE

(ECNS) -- Two Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit Trains (ART) produced by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of CRRC Group, will set off from south China's Guangzhou to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking CRRC's first batch of ART trains delivered to overseas users.

As a new green transportation tool independently developed by CRRC, the ART train integrates the advantages of trams and buses, with strong transportation capacity.

The train also has the unique advantages of low investment cost, short construction cycle and flexible operation, according to CRRC.