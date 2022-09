(ECNS) -- Mobile nucleic acid testing vehicles were put into use in Southwest China's Chengdu to enable people in the city's high-tech industrial zone to take the tests near their communities or workplaces.

A doctor, driver and data entry person usually work in a group, being able to collect 150 to 200 samples every day. Each vehicle is equipped with disinfectant, surgical masks and more.

Mobile testing vehicles are launched to facilitate logistical staff who are still on duty.