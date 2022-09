(ECNS) -- The air-inflated labs for nucleic acid testing in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan have been put into operation on Friday and at least 50,000 tubes of samples can be tested per day.

The air-inflated labs which took 14 hours to finish consist of six tents, including one for sample receiving, two for sample processing, two for amplification, and one for reagent configuration.

By 8 p.m. on Saturday, the labs have received 77,000 tubes of samples since its operation.