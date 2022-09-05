Typhoon Hinnamnor approaches Shanghai

(ECNS) -- Hinnamnor, the 11th typhoon of the year, is moving closer to Shanghai in eastern China.

China's national observatory on Monday renewed a yellow alert.

Typhoon Hinnamnor will proceed northward at a speed of 20 to 25 kilometers per hour with slowly decreased intensity.

The damper of Shanghai Tower, China's tallest building with a total height of 632 meters, swung as the typhoon approached.

Police set up warning signs on Donghai Bridge to prevent vehicles from getting on the bridge. Ships and boats have been urged to take shelter at harbors and relevant areas have been asked to prepare for rescue and relief work. Pudong Airport canceled some flights and strengthened the inspection of the airport apron.