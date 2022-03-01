China urges Japan to act prudently on Taiwan question

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday that Taiwan is China's internal affair and has nothing to do with Japan, urging the Japanese side to act prudently on the Taiwan question and stop making provocations.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks when asked to comment on recent remarks by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe concerning Taiwan.

Wang said recently, certain Japanese politicians have been making wild talks repeatedly on the Taiwan question and irresponsible remarks about China's internal affairs. "China is firmly opposed to this."

Wang said Japan committed countless crimes during its aggression against China and the colonial rule in Taiwan for half a century, and thus bears grave historical responsibilities to the Chinese people. "During the Second World War, Japan was defeated and Taiwan returned to the motherland. But some forces in Japan still covet Taiwan. They fail to face up to and reflect upon Japan's track record of belligerence, unhinged aggression and expansion, and brutal colonialism and enslavement. Worse still, they attempt to exploit and hype up the situation in the neighborhood for a military breakthrough."

Japanese politicians recently made absurd remarks about Taiwan, and even wild comments that openly violate its own Three Non-Nuclear Principles and the obligations of a party to the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT). Besides, by raising nuclear sharing with the US, Japan has fully exposed the dangerous tendency that militarism still lingers in the country, Wang noted.

"Taiwan is China's internal affair and has nothing to do with Japan," Wang said, adding "we strongly urge the Japanese side to have a deep reflection on the history, earnestly abide by the principles stipulated in the four political documents between China and Japan and its commitments made so far, act prudently on the Taiwan question and stop making provocations."