World's first naked eye 3D dome unveiled in Shanghai

(ECNS) -- In the shopping mall "Metro City" in Shanghai, a crystal ball showing naked-eye 3D pictures dazzles passers-by.

It is the world's first naked-eye 3D dome. The dome went through a three-month renovation.

With the original lamps replaced by 3,888 4K HD displays, the whole "crystal ball" gets on a more vivid and transparent sphere, giving out a strong scientific sense.

Before its renovation, it had made Metro City a landmark in Xujiahui Commercial Zone for its huge size with a diameter of 41.2 meters.