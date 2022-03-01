LINE

Chinese mainland reports 75 new local COVID-19 cases Monday

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 75 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of the new local infections, 31 were reported in Guangdong, 14 in Inner Mongolia, six each in Tianjin, Guangxi and Yunnan, four in Heilongjiang, three in Jiangsu, two in Hubei, and one each in Shanxi, Hainan and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 125 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, said the commission.

Nine new suspected cases were reported, of whom eight came from outside the mainland, said the commission.

No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Monday.

