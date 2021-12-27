2021: Colors of China

(ECNS) -- The year 2021 has been one of emotion and pride for China, which has witnessed many exciting achievements -- such as at the Tokyo Olympics and space exploration missions.

China has become greener in 2021. The country's forest coverage and forest reserves have both maintained growth for the last 30 years. The national carbon market began online trading on July 16. China will always be a defender, builder and contributor to a harmonious and beautiful homeland for all life.

China has joined the world in an epic adventure with a herd of wild Asian elephants in Yunnan Province……and in 2022, China will have yet more stories to tell.