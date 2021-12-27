New discoveries at Sanxingdui Ruins may help uncover ancient mysteries

Photo shows one of the fragments unearthed from the Sanxingdui Ruins site in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Screenshot from CGTN)

(ECNS) -- Fragments which may belong to the sacred bronze trees unearthed in 1986 at the Sanxingdui Ruins have been recently discovered, offering clues to unveil the ancient mysteries behind the site.

Archeologists recently unearthed a sacred bronze tree fragment with clear patterns of flowers, fruits and a phoenix on it at the south part of No. 7 Pit.

It highly resembles the No. 3 sacred bronze tree unearthed in 1986 in terms of patterns and size, according to archeologists.

The repair work of the No. 3 sacred bronze tree has been stagnated due to incomplete parts.

The fragment is highly valuable and similar to that found before, making it very possible to repair the scared bronze tree, said Li Haichao, an archeologist of the team.

Another fragment with a bronze phoenix on it found at the south part of the No. 8 Pit resembles that discovered at the No. 7 Pit and the No. 3 sacred bronze tree unearthed in 1986 in terms of specification and shape.

In addition, a branch fragment which faces upwards with copper rings on it was unearthed in the east part of the No. 8 Pit. It is similar to the No. 2 sacred bronze tree unearthed in 1986 in terms of shape and volume. Coincidentally, the repair work of the No. 2 sacred bronze tree has also been held up due to parts shortage.

If these fragments match the No. 2 and No. 3 sacred bronze trees, it will be possible to uncover the mysteries behind the Sanxingdui Ruins site.