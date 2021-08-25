Wang Mang Ridge in Shanxi shrouded in sea of clouds

(ECNS) -- Wangmang Ridge Scenery Tourist Area in Jincheng City, Shanxi Province, was enveloped in a sea of clouds on Monday.

Sea of clouds, sunrise, and rolling hills are famous natural landscapes in the area.

When humidity increases, airflow climbs along the hillside,

clouds will gather in the valleys and form a spectacular "sea of clouds."

The ridge is the highest peak in southern Taihang Mountains.

It was given the name according to the legend that Wang Mang, the emperor of the Western Han Dynasty (206 BC- 24 AD) pitched a camp here.