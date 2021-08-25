Russian polar bear in Nanjing ready to date with girlfriend in Xi'an

(ECNS)-- "Zai Zai", a polar bear from Nanjing Underwater World in Jiangsu Province, will head for Xi'an to date with its girlfriend.

The 11-year-old male polar bear is the icon of the underwater world and was selected the mascot in 2017.

After strict surveys on the site and the animals, Zai Zai will meet and date with two daters "Xi Xi"and "Ai Si Ka" in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province.

The polar bears are estimated to mate between March and April next Spring.

Then Zai Zai will come back to Nanjing.

The mating aims to breed quality offspring and increase genetic diversity under artificial breeding.

Nanjing Underwater World has been closed amid the pandemic control.

But the zoo is designed to effectively prevent animals from emotional turbulence.

Zai Zai is 11 years old, weighs 350 kilograms and enjoys a height of three meters.

It came from Russia in 2010.