Chinese ambassador congratulates 1-year birthday of Panda cub Xiao Qi Ji

(ECNS) -- Panda cub "Little miracle," or Xiao Qi Ji , celebrated his first birthday at the Smithsonian National Zoo on Saturday.

The zoo provided "Little miracle" with a frozen fruitsicle cake decorated with diverse fruits and vegetables, along with the cub's most-favored sweet potato.

Chinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang also wished the cub a "happy birthday" through a video clip.

The panda cub "adds luster to the exchange of the two peoples" amid the tough fight against COVID-19, he added.

The number of China's wild pandas has climbed up to over 1,800, increasing by nearly 7,00 in the past four decades.

The cub was delivered by the couple "Mei Xiang" and "Tian Tian" and given its name through an online vote.