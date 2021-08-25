Digitalized exhibit brings Palace Museum collection to life in Chongqing

(ECNS) -- An immersive art exhibition featuring famed paintings from the Palace Museum kicked off in Chongqing on Sunday.

Digital technology was applied to the artwork A Thousand Li of Rivers and Mountains, adding a touch of dynamism to the work.

This exhibition is the first of two including two famed classic paintings.

The other well-known artwork is The Riverside Scene at Qingming Festival by Zhang Zeduan from the Northern Song dynasty (960-1127).

The exhibition covers 1,000 square meters of projected areas and 2,000 square meters of exhibition zones.

Across eight major exhibition zones, visitors can immerse themselves in 16 innovative items through digitization.