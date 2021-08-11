Smart outdoor gym unveiled in Shanghai

(ECNS) -- A smart outdoor gym has been unveiled at a fitness theme park in Shanghai.

All fitness equipment, including pull-lift trainers to exercise bikes, was comparable to a high-level gym.

The main part of the equipment is made of environmental protection materials.

The top is installed with an awning to prevent citizens from being basked in the sun.

The intelligent competition area is a highlight of the gym.

The equipment here is loaded with an intelligent competition program, which allows citizens to play a match with others in the chosen competition.

It is also easy to operate.

And the elderly without smartphones can easily use the fitness equipment, pressing the "+" "-" button to adjust the intensity of exercise.

Unlike the rechargeable devices in indoor gyms, the outdoor smart gym is powered by solar energy.

In addition, it can provide a suitable exercise plan for users who scan a QR code.

With the help of cloud computing, 5G, Internet of Things and other technologies, the outdoor gym can display, store and analyze users' physical test data in real-time, and thus generate personalized exercise methods for users.