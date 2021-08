(ECNS) -- There is a century-old tree able to "rain" in Longtang Village, Pingyong Town, Rongjiang County, Guizhou Province.

The tree will rain tiny drops, especially in hot summer, providing shady nooks and cool air for local people.

It is more than 150 years old and about 100 meters high, with a strong root system and thick leaves.

The tree is commonly known as Chinese yew, a "living fossil" in the plant world that has existed for more than 2.5 million years.