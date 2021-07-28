LINE

600 seconds to shear one sheep

(ECNS) -- A shepherd family began shearing their over 100 sheep on Tuesday in Jeminay County, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

It takes about 10 minutes to shear one sheep.

Sheep usually need to be sheared twice a year, once in summer and the other in fall.

A sheep can produce more than three kilograms of wool.

Climate, species, physiological characteristics of sheep and breeding quality typically determine the time and frequency of shearing.

Wool has made great contributions to shepherds' income.

