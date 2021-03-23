Over 300 oil paintings created by DPRK painters exhibited in Shanxi

(ECNS) -- Over 300 oil paintings created by three generations of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) painters were exhibited in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province on Saturday.



These works cover a variety of themes, including figures, animals, flowers and birds and landscapes.



"This one was created by Choi Yu-jun, the leader of DPRK's traditional figure painting. The sleeping beauty's costumes and the cultural elements on the screen in this painting have some similarities with Chinese culture. It's a collection-level work in our exhibition hall," said Gu Xinxia, who is in charge of the exhibition.



These works, themed on landscapes of the Yalu River, the border of China and DPRK, are created by Kim Chang-seong. Born in 1940s, Kim has come to China many times for artistic creation and exchanges.



In recent years, DPRK artists have been gradually known by Chinese people. Their oil paintings have been exhibited many times in Beijing, Shanxi, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Guangdong, etc.



DPRK artists of the middle and young generations are gradually recognized by the Chinese market.