CPC history learning campaign to promote fine Party traditions: official

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has launched a Party history learning and education campaign to guide Party members and officials to carry forward fine Party traditions, said a CPC official Tuesday.

Wang Xiaohui, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said the Party-wide campaign will guide Party members and officials to always maintain the fighting spirit of the Chinese communists and strive to make new achievements in the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Wang briefed on the arrangements for the campaign at a press conference, such as organizing themed study seminars, lecture programs and serving-people activities.

Wang also stressed the importance of promoting Party history learning and education among young people, saying that efforts will be made to incorporate the campaign into school textbooks and lectures and deepen teenagers' understanding of Party history in an interactive way, according to the official.