Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to run on green power

A file photo shows the completion of Zhangbei flexible direct current (DC) power grid test demonstration project in Zhangjiakou, Hebei Province. (Photo provided to China News Service)

(ECNS) -- All competition venues for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be entirely powered by green and renewable energy.

Altogether 12 supporting power transmission and transformation projects have been put into operation ahead of schedule so far, State Grid Beijing Electric Power Company said Friday.

The Zhangbei flexible direct current (DC) power grid project, which set 12 world records, has been completed and put into use, connecting Zhangbei New Energy Base, Fengning Energy Storage Base and Beijing Load Center.

The project will be able to deliver about 14 billion kilowatt hours of clean energy per year, fully meeting the total annual electricity demand of 100 million kilowatt hours for 26 Winter Olympic venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou.