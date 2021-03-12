LINE

The National Forestry and Grassland Administration Friday released a bulletin showcasing advances in the forestry sector in 2020 to mark China's Tree-Planting Day.

The following are some figures about China's land greening in 2020:

Afforestation: 6.77 million hectares of forests were created in China last year.

Natural forests: As of 2020, China basically achieved its goal of bringing all of the natural forests under protection.

Anti-desertification: 2.096 million hectares of land was saved from desertification last year.

Grasslands: 2.83 million hectares of grasslands were improved through grass planting last year.

Wetlands: China registered 29 new major wetlands last year.

National park system: The country is setting up a national park system to protect ecosystems and endangered animals. Accordingly, it has piloted 10 national parks, including one for giant pandas.

Fewer forest fires: There were 1,153 forest fires last year, down 50.8 percent from 2019, and 13 grassland fires, down 71.1 percent. 

