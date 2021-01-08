Xinjiang researchers achieve oil-water separation of waste edible oil

(ECNS) -- Researchers from Xinjiang Technological Institute of Physics %26 Chemistry of Chinese Academy of Sciences achieved oil-water separation of waste edible oil and waste edible oil reuse recently.



The researchers use basalt fiber and apply polymer nanocomposites developed for coating.



The results show the treated composite fabric has excellent oleophobic property and the oil-water separation efficiency is over 99%.



"Separation materials made of cotton we developed before were not as good as the basalt fiber. The latter has strong mechanical properties and greater resistance to harsh environments as well as strong acid and alkali, " said Xi Xiongyu, a researcher at Xinjiang Technological Institute of Physics %26 Chemistry of CAS.



The material can effectively separate different oil-water mixtures, including animal oils, vegetable oils, etc. The separated grease can support combustion and be processed into plasticizer, said Ma Pengcheng, a researcher at Xinjiang Technological Institute of Physics %26 Chemistry of CAS.



With grease as raw material, this bio-plasticizer is environmentally friendly and has better thermostability and higher plasticizing efficiency.



It can be used for processing PVC products, reducing energy consumption and improving production efficiency.



This technology has broad application prospects, especially in ecological protection, sewage treatment and oil pollution recovery, and is being further promoted, it was added.