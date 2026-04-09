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From connectivity to heartfelt bonds, China-ASEAN stories rise from everyday life

2026-04-09 13:19:32Ecns.cn Editor : Chen Shankun ECNS App Download

From the rapid expansion of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor to the growing momentum of the China–Thailand Railway; from the 350 km/h Jakarta–Bandung High-Speed Railway to the steady progress of Malaysia’s East Coast Rail Link, China and ASEAN are breaking down geographic barriers through stronger connectivity and deepening ties between their peoples.

Each transport corridor and border crossing tells vivid, down-to-earth stories of cross-border lives. Through youthful exchanges and genuine connection, the friendship between China and ASEAN continues to flourish across mountains and seas.

 
 
 
 
 

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