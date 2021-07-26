LINE

Fauci says U.S. heading in wrong direction

2021-07-26 17:03:13Ecns.cn Editor : Wang Yifan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus
 

#TheySay The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday.

