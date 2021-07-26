LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Awoko Newspaper: We must stop the politicization of Covid-19 origin tracing

1
2021-07-26 17:25:36Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Mingxin ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

#TheySay As the global vaccination rollout brings light to countries wrapped in a Covid-19 darkness, an emerging “political virus” has cast a shadow on the origins of the disease, according to the Awoko Newspaper. 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.