Eight golds on offer as Chinese athletes pursue medals across snow, ice, luge events

Sunday is the second full day of competition at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, and eight gold medals are up for grabs, including in the figure skating team event. Chinese athletes will be on the starting lists for a number of headline events.

In snowboarding, the qualification and knockout rounds for the women's and men's parallel giant slalom will start and finish. China's Gong Naiying, Bai Xinhui and Dong Yuyue are set to race in the women's event, while Bi Ye and Ban Xuefu take part in the men's competition.

In the men's cross country 2×10 kilometer skiathlon and double pursuit, 24 year old Li Minglin, who earned a relay title at the 2025 Asian Winter Games, will carry China's hopes in the grueling transition between the classic and skate techniques.

In the men's speed skating 5,000 meters, China will be represented by the 2025 Asian Winter Games silver medalist, 19 year old Liu Hanbin.

And in the men's luge singles competition, rounds three and four are on the schedule. After the first two runs, China's Bao Zhenyu ranks 24th with a combined time of 1:49.544. The evening's third run will cut the field to the top 20 ahead of the final descent, which will settle the standings.