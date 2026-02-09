Festive events held across Europe celebrate Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year celebrations have been unfolding across multiple European cities, drawing local residents into a festive atmosphere of performances, cuisine and cultural exchange.

In Budapest, the landscape of the 10th district was transformed under a crisp winter sky by the thunder of drums and the aroma of Sichuan spices on Saturday.

The Budapest Chinatown Spring Festival Temple Fair brought the Year of the Horse to life with vivid colors, music and traditional artistry.

For Karina Szucs, a local resident attending the festival for the first time, the experience was deeply moving. She singled out Chinese opera as a highlight.

"They had very beautiful voices," she said, adding that the warmth of the performers and the chance to take part in traditional activities made the event especially memorable.

Held on Saturday and Sunday, the celebration offered many Hungarians their first close encounter with China's intangible cultural heritage.

In Bulgaria, the Year of the Horse was marked with performances at the Confucius Institute in Sofia. Borislav Goranov, a 20-year-old university student, said celebrating Chinese New Year alongside Chinese participants created a pleasant and welcoming atmosphere.

The festivities in Sofia were further elevated by the China National Peking Opera Company, which launched its "Happy Chinese New Year" tour with a landmark performance at Bulgaria's National Palace of Culture.

The gala, the troupe's first dedicated performance in the country, featured a blend of classic and new works, earning warm applause from audiences.

In Germany, the biting winter cold outside Berlin's historic Red Town Hall contrasted with the warmth inside, where a Chinese New Year gala was held on Thursday evening.

Marking the 12th year the landmark has hosted "Happy Chinese New Year" celebrations, the event brought together more than 300 German and Chinese guests.

Berlin Zoo and Tierpark Director Andreas Knieriem, attending for the fourth time, praised the high standard of the event. He noted that while Berlin winters can be harsh, the atmosphere inside offered a different kind of warmth, filled with smiling faces.

In France, the Chinese New Year was celebrated in a different form, as La Poste Group issued two stamps marking the Year of the Horse.

Featuring horses set against a yellow background with red saddles, the designs capture both dynamic energy and calm composure. Since 2005, La Poste has issued special stamps annually to mark the Chinese New Year.

Spain also joined the celebrations, with thousands gathering in central Barcelona on Saturday as the city kicked off its two-day Chinese New Year festivities.

In Poland, Chinese and Polish artists staged a joint gala in the Mazowsze region on Friday night as part of a broader series of Spring Festival celebrations.