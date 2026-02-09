Speedster Gao looks to carve a lasting legacy on the ice of Milan

When Gao Tingyu steps onto the ice in Milan, he will be skating against more than the clock. At 28, the Beijing 2022 men's 500-meter speed skating champion is no longer the young challenger who once stunned the world, but a seasoned sprinter chasing something far rarer in speed skating — a successful Olympic title defense.

In a discipline where fractions of a second separate glory from obscurity, Gao returns to the Winter Games carrying history, expectation and unfinished ambition.

Speed skating offers no shelter in numbers. Unlike short-track's jostling packs and sudden collisions, the sport unfolds in solitude. On the 400m oval, athletes race alone, measured by precision, rhythm and the relentless resistance of air — a quiet duel against the elements and against themselves.

The ongoing Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics mark Gao's third appearance at the Games. Throughout the Milan Olympic cycle, despite fluctuations in form, his commitment to speed skating has continued to drive him forward.

Since the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympics, no athlete has successfully defended the men's 500m speed skating title. Should Gao achieve that feat, he would write a new chapter in Olympic history.

In his view, the biggest change compared with a few years ago lies in his mindset — greater maturity and a deeper understanding of himself.

"In the past, I relied more on sheer drive," Gao told Xinhua News Agency. "After all these years, I have a much clearer understanding of my physical condition and my confidence, and I am more sure about what I want.

"Now, as one of the senior members of the team, I also shoulder greater responsibility, which has made me more composed."

During his preparation for the Milano-Cortina Games, Gao has continued to strengthen his starting advantage while refining his cornering and finishing techniques, hoping to once again deliver a surprise for fans at home and abroad.

Looking ahead to the Games, he hopes to write a chapter of both "transcendence" and "legacy" in his career. "I want to surpass myself and push beyond my limits. I also want to prove that Chinese speed skating can do more than just make history — we can go further. I hope people can see the overall progress of this sport and the continuation of China's strength in speed skating."

Back in 2018, a 21-year-old Gao, then a newcomer on the Olympic stage, won the men's 500m bronze at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. Four years later, in the same event at Beijing 2022, with a time of 34.32 seconds — a new Olympic record — he claimed the nation's first men's speed skating Olympic gold.

En route to Milan, Gao battled injuries to his lower back, knees, and ankles, and his form dipped during the 2024–2025 season. Even so, on home ice at the Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games, he fought his way to two gold medals in the men's 100m and 500m.

In Milan, however, Gao has to overcome the challenge of Jordan Stolz. The United States' skating star currently tops the International Skating Union World Cup 500m leaderboard, with the 22-year-old earning a reputation as an all-around medal machine, having not missed a 500m podium this season and displaying dominant form across sprint, middle-distance, and long-distance events.

Speaking about Stolz, Gao said:"He's definitely a very talented and well-rounded skater. Having an opponent like him is actually a good thing — it pushes both of us to keep improving and helps drive the development of the sport as a whole."

The two have met several times in competition, though they have had little direct communication and have only shared a podium once so far this season — at the ISU World Cup opener in Salt Lake City, Utah, in November, when Stolz took silver and Gao claimed bronze.

For Gao, the priority remains focusing on himself and executing his races well. Four years ago, he said in an interview that he wanted to become "an iconic speed skater — someone people immediately think of when they hear about the sport".

More than three years later, after injuries, adjustments and a fresh start, Gao believes he has moved closer to that goal, while also gaining a new understanding of what it means.

"Before, I thought more in terms of results and influence, hoping to be remembered by more people," he said. "Now I understand that being 'iconic' isn't just about personal honors — it's about contributing to the growth of the sport as a whole. I also hope to help younger skaters progress and show people the development of China's speed skating team.

"It's not just about performing at my best, but also helping younger athletes grow faster. In training, I share my experience and methods with them, and if anyone needs my help, I'll always give it without reservation — leading by example through action."

The men's 500m speed skating event at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics will be held on Saturday. When Gao takes the ice, the race may last less than 35 seconds — but it will carry the weight of three Olympic cycles, a generation of experience and a renewed belief that Chinese speed skating can still go faster — and further.