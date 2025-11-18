Chen Yujie sets Asian U20 record, Li Zeyang wins men's 100m gold

At China's 15th National Games in Guangdong, 16-year-old sprinter Chen Yujie won the women's 100 meters with a new Asian under-20 record.

Zhejiang's Chen was in lane seven and had a slow start when the gun went off. However, by the 50-meter mark, she was firmly with the chasing pack and went on to cross the finish line in a record time of 11.10 seconds for the Asian U20 category. Her victory was made easier by the absence of Ge Manqi and Liang Xiaojing, yet it was still a fantastic achievement for the teenager. Guangxi's Wei Yongli took silver, while Anhui's Shi Linqi claimed the bronze.

In the men's 100-meter final, Hubei's Li Zeyang emerged victorious. He had ended his heat in 10.08 seconds, becoming the eighth Chinese male athlete to complete the race within 10.10 seconds. In the final, Li crossed the line first in 10.11 seconds. Shandong's Wang Shengjie took silver, and Guangxi's Zeng Keli finished third to earn the bronze.