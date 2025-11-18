LINE

Construction begins at CGN's Zhaoyuan nuclear base

(ECNS) — Construction of China General Nuclear Power Corp.'s first "Hualong One" nuclear plant began Tuesday as the No. 1 unit at Zhaoyuan Nuclear Power Plant in Shandong Province reached the first concrete date (FCD) for the reactor. The milestone marks full-scale civil construction at the facility, China's latest third-generation nuclear reactor project.

"Hualong One" is a third-generation nuclear technology independently developed by China, and currently has the largest number of operational and under-construction units worldwide.

The Zhaoyuan project plans to build six Hualong One reactors, with a combined installed capacity of approximately 7.2 million kilowatts. Once complete, it will be able to meet the annual electricity demand of about five million people for both residential and industrial use.

(By Evelyn)

