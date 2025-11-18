Senior Japanese official leaves China's Foreign Ministry without any response to media

(ECNS) -- A senior Japanese foreign ministry official left China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing on Tuesday afternoon without responding to any question from the media, CCTV reported.

Masaaki Kanai, head of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, visited China on Monday. Japanese media reported that during the trip, he was expected to discuss with Chinese officials about Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent remarks on Taiwan that Tokyo could deploy the Self-Defense Forces in a Taiwan emergency.

Kanai met on Monday with Liu Jinsong, director general of the Department of Asian Affairs at China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Shortly after 2 p.m., Kanai and his delegation were seen leaving the ministry. He did not make any comment when approached by the media.

(By Evelyn)