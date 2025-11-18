LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

Final gold medals awarded in 15th National Games gymnastics

2025-11-18 15:48:52CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

The gymnastics events at the 15th National Games in Zhaoqing concluded on Monday with the awarding of the last five gold medals.

Hunan's Zhang Boheng won the horizontal bar. The 25-year-old had previously earned four silver medals in earlier events at these National Games. Despite reportedly suffering from a fever, Zhang improved on his previous performances in his final event and secured the gold medal with an overall score of 14.860 points.

Sichuan's Zou Jingyuan won the gold medal in the parallel bars with an overall score of 15.240 points, marking his second gold at the event.

Guangdong's Ke Qinqin, who had claimed the women's all-around gold, topped the podium once again in the balance beam. Despite making a few errors, Ke finished first with an overall score of 14.440 points.

Hubei's Zhao Jiayi won the women's floor exercise gymnastics event.

Zhejiang's Chen Yilu claimed gold in the men's vault gymnastics event.

 
 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]