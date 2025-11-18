Final gold medals awarded in 15th National Games gymnastics

The gymnastics events at the 15th National Games in Zhaoqing concluded on Monday with the awarding of the last five gold medals.

Hunan's Zhang Boheng won the horizontal bar. The 25-year-old had previously earned four silver medals in earlier events at these National Games. Despite reportedly suffering from a fever, Zhang improved on his previous performances in his final event and secured the gold medal with an overall score of 14.860 points.

Sichuan's Zou Jingyuan won the gold medal in the parallel bars with an overall score of 15.240 points, marking his second gold at the event.

Guangdong's Ke Qinqin, who had claimed the women's all-around gold, topped the podium once again in the balance beam. Despite making a few errors, Ke finished first with an overall score of 14.440 points.

Hubei's Zhao Jiayi won the women's floor exercise gymnastics event.

Zhejiang's Chen Yilu claimed gold in the men's vault gymnastics event.