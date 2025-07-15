Zhu Yuling wins Women's Singles final

Zhu Yuling, associate professor and table tennis coach at Tianjin University, won the Women's Singles final at the 2025 WTT U.S. Grand Smash on Monday, defeating Chen Yi with 4 to 2 in the final.

The former world champion retired from professional play in 2021 and joined Tianjin University's faculty in 2023. "To return to competition feels like a dream come true," she said after the match. "I'm still absorbing this moment, and I hope this dream continues".

The win sparked celebrations on campus, especially among members of the university's table tennis team. "She's not just our coach, she's our role model," said Yang Xinyu, a student-athlete.

Zhu is a decorated athlete, with 10 world titles, 11 Asian championships, and six national championships. At Tianjin University, she has embraced academia, teaching undergraduates and postgraduates, founding the "Yuling Studio," and developing sports education programs.

Under her guidance, the university's table tennis team has earned achievements in national collegiate competitions.

Over the past two years, she also launched a three-tiered table tennis tournament system, helping turn the university into a hub for the sport, with hundreds of matches held annually, according to the university.

"Teaching is a profession that deeply shapes lives," Zhu said. "My students give me the courage to face any challenge on or off the court."

Tianjin University praised her as a symbol of its motto, "You have infinite possibilities," citing her as a powerful example of pursuing excellence in multiple fields.